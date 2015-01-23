CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TSI_DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4939
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_demarker.mq5 (8.98 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MetaQuotes

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the DeMarker technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. TSI_DeMarker Indicator

Fig.1. TSI_DeMarker Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11253

Tail_Bar Tail_Bar

The indicator of difference between high and low tails of a candle.

TSI_WPR_HTF TSI_WPR_HTF

The TSI_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TSI_DeMarker_HTF TSI_DeMarker_HTF

The TSI_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

StohasticWithFlat StohasticWithFlat

Stochastic Oscillator which is able to identify flat conditions of the market.