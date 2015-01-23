Join our fan page
TSI_DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4939
Real author:
MetaQuotes
A TSI oscillator based on the values of the DeMarker technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the form of a colored cloud.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. TSI_DeMarker Indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11253
The indicator of difference between high and low tails of a candle.TSI_WPR_HTF
The TSI_WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.
The TSI_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.StohasticWithFlat
Stochastic Oscillator which is able to identify flat conditions of the market.