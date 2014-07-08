Watch how to download trading robots for free
CCMx - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
MetaQuotes
A non-normalized indicator that uses MACD, CCI and ADX for calculations.
The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 15.10.2013.
Figure 1. The CCMx indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11288
