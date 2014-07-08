CodeBaseSections
CCMx - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6124
(36)
Real author:

MetaQuotes

A non-normalized indicator that uses MACD, CCI and ADX for calculations.

The original indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 15.10.2013.

Figure 1. The CCMx indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11288

