CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

NxDRangeSwitch - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vic2008 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5228
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Vic2008

The NxDRangeSwitch indicator is the NRTR Moving Average placed above or below the price chart. In the down trend the indicator is placed above and colored in red, in the up trend it is placed below and has a green color. At the moment of trend changing a color square of the corresponding color appears. It can be used for placing Stop Losses.

Fig.1 the NxDRangeSwitch indicator

Fig.1 the NxDRangeSwitch indicator

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 02.09.2010.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1120

Parabolic_HTF Parabolic_HTF

The Parabolic SAR indicator with the ability to choose timeframe where it can be calculated.

Eugene Eugene

The Expert Advisor based on the candlestick analysis where only four last bars are analyzed

DigVariation DigVariation

Digital filtration of the variation indicator.

Price and Volume Trend Price and Volume Trend

The Price and Volume Trend indicator (Price and Volume Trend, PVT) with its signal line.