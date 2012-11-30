Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7803
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is RickD, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7262.
How it works
The Expert Advisor "catches" rollbacks after a strong movement. If we observe one direction N bars with the increasing size of body, the position will be opened in the back direction.
The image displays the work of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.
Parameters
- N - Number of bars of one direction with the increasing size of body.
- Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.
- StopLoss - Stop Loss in points, 0 - without Stop Loss.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in point, 0 - without Take Profit.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1105
Good old Moving Average drawn using DRAW_SECTION style is a usual mean to draw ZigZag. Time Frame on which it is calculated can be set in input parameters. That is why such an unusual style of drawing is used.Artificial Intelligence
The Expert Advisor on a single-layer line Perceptron with 4 entries which analyzes the Accelerator Oscillator indicator's data
The Expert Advisor based on the AMkA indicatorExp_3Parabolic
The trading system based on the three Parabolics with three different Time Frames