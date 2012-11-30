CodeBaseSections
e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev
7803
(33)
The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is RickD, link to the source - https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7262.

How it works

The Expert Advisor "catches" rollbacks after a strong movement. If we observe one direction N bars with the increasing size of body, the position will be opened in the back direction.

The image displays the work of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

 

Parameters

  • N - Number of bars of one direction with the increasing size of body.
  • Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss in points, 0 - without Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in point, 0 - without Take Profit.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1105

