Exp_AMkA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5080
(23)
The Expert Advisor Exp_AMkA based on signals of the AMkA indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a new colored point and the last, the previous and colored points were of a different color.

Place AMkA.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Charts of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1064

