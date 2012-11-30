CodeBaseSections
iMa_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5916
(14)
ima_htf.mq5 (6.95 KB) view
Good old Moving Average drawn using DRAW_SECTION style is a usual mean to draw ZigZag. Time Frame on which it is calculated can be set in input parameters. That is why such an unusual style of drawing is used.

Fig.1 the iMa_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1091

