Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12953
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
extern string _tmp1_ = " --- EA parameters ---";
extern int N = 3; - check the last 3 bars
extern double Lots = 0.1; - working volume
extern int StopLoss = 70; - StopLoss in points
extern int TakeProfit = 120; - TakeProfit in points
extern int Slippage = 3; - max. allowed slippage
extern int Magic = 50607; - a unique identifier of the EA's orders
FullDump
An EA developed on the basis of "Full Dump" system.MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management
A DLL to manage and exchange data between MT4 and MS Excel. OLE is used. The description of the DLL functions is given in the attached example. The example is a script that sends quotes to Excel and builds the diagram of daily price changes. At exiting,
BreakOut_Panca_eagle
Indicator BreakOut_Panca_eagle.Bid_View
Another version of a recommended indicator.