CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

e-TurboFx - expert for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español 日本語 Português
Views:
12953
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
e-TurboFx.mq4 (4.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

extern string _tmp1_ = " --- EA parameters ---";
extern int N = 3; - check the last 3 bars
extern double Lots = 0.1; - working volume
extern int StopLoss = 70; - StopLoss in points
extern int TakeProfit = 120; - TakeProfit in points
extern int Slippage = 3; - max. allowed slippage
extern int Magic = 50607; - a unique identifier of the EA's orders

FullDump FullDump

An EA developed on the basis of "Full Dump" system.

MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management MS Excel: Data Exchange and Management

A DLL to manage and exchange data between MT4 and MS Excel. OLE is used. The description of the DLL functions is given in the attached example. The example is a script that sends quotes to Excel and builds the diagram of daily price changes. At exiting,

BreakOut_Panca_eagle BreakOut_Panca_eagle

Indicator BreakOut_Panca_eagle.

Bid_View Bid_View

Another version of a recommended indicator.