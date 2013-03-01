CodeBaseSections
EMAPredictive3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7286
(22)
The real author:

Matthew ("Dr Chaos") Kennel

The Moving Average drawn on the basis of the EMA algorithm. A linear interpolation of two different period EMA is used.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 09.10.2007. 

Fig.1 The EMAPredictive3 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1550

