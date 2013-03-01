Join our fan page
EMAPredictive3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
7286
The real author:
Matthew ("Dr Chaos") Kennel
The Moving Average drawn on the basis of the EMA algorithm. A linear interpolation of two different period EMA is used.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 09.10.2007.
Fig.1 The EMAPredictive3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1550
