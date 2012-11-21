This Expert Advisor developed by Ron Thompson is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8379 by Collector.

How It Works



The Expert Advisor employs two simple moving averages of opening prices. Calculations are made using values obtained from the current bar and the previous bar. If rearranged, the formula simply represents the difference between the fast MA and slow MA from the previous bar. The difference being above one level and below the other level suggests a buy signal. Conditions for a sell signal are the exact opposite of those for a buy signal.

A trailing stop and breakeven can be set for an open position.

The Expert Advisor features an additional function for closing all positions in the account when a certain profit or loss level is reached. The author probably had in mind the use of several Expert Advisors of that type in one account.

The image below shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.

Parameters