CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Starter - expert for MetaTrader 4

Collector | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch Português
Views:
23776
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
starter.mq4 (5.73 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

    Starter Expert Advisors are used the Laguerre custom indicator.



      

    Test results:




Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8515

Taf Taf

Taf Indicator.

Ultitimate Oscillator Ultitimate Oscillator

Ultitimate Oscillator Indicator.

Laguerre Laguerre

Laguerre Indicator.

Camarilladt Camarilladt

Camarilladt Indicator.