Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TrendCapture - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7712
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4 and was originally published here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8146 by its author Reshetov.
How It Works
The direction for an entry is determined by the SAR indicator, provided that ADX is lower than the level specified. If the last trade was winning, a position can be opened in the direction of the last winning trade. If the last trade was losing, a position can be opened only in the direction opposite to that of the last trade.
The image shows the performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode.
Parameters
- Lots - Lot.
- MaximumRisk - Risk (it is used if Lots=0).
- StopLoss - Stop Loss in points.
- TakeProfit - Take Profit in points.
- SARStep - SAR step.
- SARMax - maximum SAR step.
- ADXPeriod - ADX period.
- ADXLevel - ADX level.
- Shift - The bar on which the indicator values are checked.
- BreakEven - Profit level of a position expressed in points in order to move the Stop Loss to the breakeven level. If the value is 0, the function is disabled.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1075
The iClose_HTF indicator plots a zigzag based on closing prices of a time frame specified in the input parameters.CandleVisual
The simplest visual interpretation of a candlestick chart.
The Expert Advisor operating based on exponential and linear weighted moving averages of the same period.up3x1
The Expert Advisor based on three moving averages and exit using Stop Loss or Take Profit. It sets up a market entry upon the conclusion of a trend on the trend reversal.