The indicator measures the distance between the Bollinger Bands ® and providing it as a singular indicator, using the MetaTrader 5 techniques to simplify Bollinger calculations.



This new version designed with MetaTrader 5 takes the calculations of iBands and calls them to perform the calculations needed to get the difference between upper and lower bandwidths.

This version also comes with an attempt to provide a digits offset so that you can drop it on a 2 digit, 3 digit, 4, digit, or 5 digit and the resulting value should be correct.

The digits settings may need to be adjusted, all variants may not have been taken into consideration. The code is available for you to modify.

