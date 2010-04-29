Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Bollinger Bandwidth 1.0 for MetaTrader 5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 23672
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator measures the distance between the Bollinger Bands ® and providing it as a singular indicator, using the MetaTrader 5 techniques to simplify Bollinger calculations.
This new version designed with MetaTrader 5 takes the calculations of iBands and calls them to perform the calculations needed to get the difference between upper and lower bandwidths.
This version also comes with an attempt to provide a digits offset so that you can drop it on a 2 digit, 3 digit, 4, digit, or 5 digit and the resulting value should be correct.
The digits settings may need to be adjusted, all variants may not have been taken into consideration. The code is available for you to modify.
The script gets contents from the Windows Clipboard.Simple MA Expert Advisor
Something for those who wants to try out new Strategy Tester and don't have any EA.
The function allows checking whether a new bar has appeared on the specified timeframe.Setka (grid)
The purpose of this grid is to replace the standard grid with more convenient, it allows to determine many important points on the chart, the properties of the price movement and checkinh the quotes quality (for the presence of holes).