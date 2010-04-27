CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Simple MA Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

Karlis Balcers | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
19656
Rating:
(51)
Published:
Updated:
k_esimplema.mq5 (3.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Really simple EA for those who needs an example and for those who is looking for something to try out new Strategy Tester.

EA is based on two MA lines. If one lines is crossing another then SELL or BUY.

Simple MA Expert Advisor


M30, Last month, after optimization.

PivotPointUniversal PivotPointUniversal

The indicator plots Pivot levels for all available history. There are 5 variants of Pivot levels is supported: Classic, Fibonacci, Demark, Camarilla, Woodies. There are 3 calculation periods: daily, weekly, monthly. For the daily pivot levels it's possible to specify the GMT time shift.

Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance) Murrey Math Lines (support and resistance)

The indicator plots Murrey Math Lines for all available history, it doesn't uses any objects.

Clipboard Clipboard

The script gets contents from the Windows Clipboard.

Bollinger Bandwidth 1.0 for MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bandwidth 1.0 for MetaTrader 5

The indicator Measures the distance between the Bollinger Bands ® and providing it as a singular indicator, using the MetaTrader 5 techniques to simplify Bollinger calculations.