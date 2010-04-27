CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Clipboard - script for MetaTrader 5

MSDN | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
---
Views:
7063
Rating:
(47)
Published:
Updated:
clipboard.mq5 (2.04 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script gets contents from the Windows Clipboard.

Clipboard script

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/104

Simple MA Expert Advisor Simple MA Expert Advisor

Something for those who wants to try out new Strategy Tester and don't have any EA.

PivotPointUniversal PivotPointUniversal

The indicator plots Pivot levels for all available history. There are 5 variants of Pivot levels is supported: Classic, Fibonacci, Demark, Camarilla, Woodies. There are 3 calculation periods: daily, weekly, monthly. For the daily pivot levels it's possible to specify the GMT time shift.

Bollinger Bandwidth 1.0 for MetaTrader 5 Bollinger Bandwidth 1.0 for MetaTrader 5

The indicator Measures the distance between the Bollinger Bands ® and providing it as a singular indicator, using the MetaTrader 5 techniques to simplify Bollinger calculations.

isNewBar isNewBar

The function allows checking whether a new bar has appeared on the specified timeframe.