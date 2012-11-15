CodeBaseSections
TradeStatisticsPanel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andriy Voitenko
18558
(40)
Description: 

The indicator panel displays the main statistical parameters of the trade for the current account calculated based on the trade history. Recalculation of these parameters is initiated at the panel start and by the OnTrade() event automatically. The "Calculate" button is provided for the forced recalculation.

The Consolas font is used by default as the panel font. If for some reason you do not have this font in the system, you can install it from the official website of the font developer, by following this link.

The CTradeStatistics class is used for calculations.

Image:

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1084

