Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
TradeStatisticsPanel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 18558
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description:
The indicator panel displays the main statistical parameters of the trade for the current account calculated based on the trade history. Recalculation of these parameters is initiated at the panel start and by the OnTrade() event automatically. The "Calculate" button is provided for the forced recalculation.
The Consolas font is used by default as the panel font. If for some reason you do not have this font in the system, you can install it from the official website of the font developer, by following this link.
The CTradeStatistics class is used for calculations.
Image:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1084
Class for the calculation of the ENUM_STATISTICS enumeration parametersBidAskChannel
The BidAskChannel indicator is designed to account for spread in the shadows of candles.
The file selection graphical interface class.ATR_OpenIndent_v2
The indicator shows the opening price of the senior time frame (e.g., 1-day time frame) and draws line indents to the opening price, thus forming a range.