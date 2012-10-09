Watch how to download trading robots for free
InfoAccount - script for MetaTrader 5
- 7851
-
This is an informative script displaying data on the current trading account in the upper left corner of the chart window. It displays such data as Leverage, Stop Out level, and some other. It can be exceptionally useful in case you have several accounts with different parameters.
The data is displayed on the chart for twenty seconds before removal.
InfoAccount script operation
This script was first implemented in MQL4 and published 13.02.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1005
