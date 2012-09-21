Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
XLineRegression - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7620
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Ivan Kornilov
XLineRegression creates levels based on the linear regression algorithm.
Input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Input parameters of the indicator | //+-----------------------------------+ input int days=90; // number of days for average input int period1 = 40; // period of the linear regression input double step = 0.3; // step between the lines input int degree=1; // regression degree input Applied_price_ price=PRICE_CLOSE;//price constant /* , used for calculation of the indicator ( 1-CLOSE, 2-OPEN, 3-HIGH, 4-LOW, 5-MEDIAN, 6-TYPICAL, 7-WEIGHTED, 8-SIMPL, 9-QUARTER, 10-TRENDFOLLOW, 11-0.5 * TRENDFOLLOW.) */ input int Shift=0; // horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
XLineRegression
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 14.03.2012 (in Russian).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/999
The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox and a smartphone.RVI-Crossover_Alert
The simplest semaphore indicator having alerts and providing the possibility to send signals to a mailbox and a smartphone.
This indicator is a modified version of RSI that can be placed on a chart having another timeframe. It also allows users to change RSI and the signal line's smoothing algorithms.SpudsStochastic
8 Stochastic oscillators (%K 6, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 24).