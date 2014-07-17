eBay reports profits of $676m during the period from March to June, beating analyst expectations

Despite the 'challenging quarter', eBay profits rose. After the US stock market closed, shares in the company were up by more than 1.5% in trading.

Although revenue grew by 13% to $4.4bn, that was less than hoped.

"We had a challenging quarter with several distractions," said eBay in its earnings presentation, a reference to a data breach earlier in the quarter.

As eBay said in May, as many as 145 million customer accounts might have been compromised. That prompted an investigation by US, UK, and European authorities.

eBay also saw its payment chief depart during the quarter and its search rankings decline, which led to further bustle.

The positive event during the quarter, however, was the the company having settled a long-running dispute with activist investor Carl Icahn, who had been calling for a spin-off of PayPal, eBay's payment-processing arm. Although Mr Icahn said he still thought a sale of the business was a good idea, he was mollified by eBay's decision to act on his recommendation to appoint David Dorman, a founding partner of investment firm Centerview Capital Technology, as an independent director on its board.