Generalized Forex Forecast for October 13-17 2014

Colleagues, in order to facilitate our hard work in the field of forex, I bring to your attention a summary table in which I collected the opinions of 35 analysts and leading world banks and broker firms, as well as forecasts made based on the most different methods of technical analysis (26 indicators and special programs).

Please note that I am not making my own forecasts but simply gathering together opinions of the most different sources on the upcoming movements of the main “major” pairs.

I hope this information will help you set your goals for this week. Or, at least, save you from making wrong moves.

I would genuinely be pleased if you, colleagues, do not just pass by but also share your own information on this subject.

