⏳ 26 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

Gold EA Launched. XAUUSD M1. Live Signal Running. $99 Until July 1.

If you trade gold and you have been looking for an automated system built specifically for XAUUSD, this is worth five minutes of your time.

Nova GOLD Breakout launched this week. Free demo available. Live signal running on a real account. $99 for the next 26 days before the price goes to $249.

What Makes It Different

Most breakout EAs make one bet per session. Breakout fires, trade opens, either it works or it does not. When gold fakes out, retests, or reverses they take the loss and do nothing.

Nova GOLD Breakout stays in the conversation with the market. Retest happens? It enters again. Breakout fails and reverses? It enters the fallback trade. Maximum four trades per session covering the full range of outcomes instead of just the clean ones.

No indicators. No martingale. No grid. Stop loss on every trade on the opposite side of the session range. The default settings are exactly what runs on the live account.

Try It Before Deciding

Free demo in the Strategy Tester. XAUUSD M1. Run the backtest and watch all three stages in action on real gold price history. See the retest entries. See the fallback trades. See the full logic before you spend anything.

Live signal: Nova 002

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 26 days left at the launch price.

Download The Free Demo | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.