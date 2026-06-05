⏳ 26 Days Left | Nova GOLD Breakout Launch Pricing Ends July 1, 2026

Nova GOLD Breakout is available at $99 until July 1. After that, $249 permanently.

Nova GOLD Breakout - Try The Free Demo Now

New Gold EA On XAUUSD M1. Three Stage Logic. Free Demo. $99 For 26 More Days.

Nova GOLD Breakout is a new EA built exclusively for XAUUSD M1. No indicators. No curve fitting. No martingale. Just a time-based session range and three stages of logic that cover what actually happens after a breakout on gold.

The free demo is in the Strategy Tester right now. Here is what you will see when you run it.

Stage One: The Breakout

A session window defines the range. The highest and lowest points of that window become the breakout levels. Price breaks above, the EA buys. Price breaks below, the EA sells. Clean. Defined. Every session.

Stage Two: The Retest

Price breaks out, moves toward the target, then pulls back. Instead of sitting on a floating loss waiting to get stopped out, the EA enters again at the retest. Same direction. Same stop levels. The pullback is not the trade failing. It is the market offering the same trade at a better price. The EA takes it every time.

Stage Three: The Fallback

Sometimes the breakout fails completely. Price could not hold the broken level, came back through the range, and is now pushing through the other side. The EA switches direction and enters the fallback trade. A failed breakout in one direction is one of the cleanest signals available on gold. This stage trades it instead of ignoring it.

Live. Running. Right Now.

Nova GOLD Breakout is running on a real account in the Nova 002 live signal. Watch it trade in real gold market conditions before you spend anything.

Follow Nova 002 Live Signal

$99 until July 1. $249 after. 26 days left.

Download The Free Demo | Nova GOLD Breakout - $99 Until July 1

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.