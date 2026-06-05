What Consistency Looks Like on XAUUSD — June 2026 Update

Gold is trading around $4,462 today. Technical sentiment is bearish. The upcoming Fed meeting on June 16–17 is shifting market expectations toward a rate hike, adding downward pressure on gold. US-Iran tensions at 70 days continue to cloud the outlook, keeping traders cautious.

In this environment, I wanted to share what my automated trendline breakout system has been doing on XAUUSD H1 over the past few weeks.

What the system detected

The EA — DVN Core Trendline Breakout — identified a resistance trendline at 4,500.804, validated with 2 touches over 102 bars. When price broke below the trendline on a confirmed candle close, the system entered a SELL position. No manual trigger. No discretion involved.

The Weekly SMA trend filter was aligned bearish, so the SELL direction was permitted. ATR trailing stop managed the exit.

Last 5 trade results (live account, 0.01 lot fixed, $100 start)

# Direction Entry Result 1 SELL 4,503.564 +$45.31 2 SELL 4,500.737 −$45.66 3 SELL 4,548.749 +$44.48 4 SELL 4,514.697 +$45.45 5 SELL 4,475.665 +$45.24

Net: +$134.82 | Balance: $234.82

What I find worth noting

Each trade risks roughly the same amount. Each winner returns roughly the same amount. The one losing trade gave back almost exactly what a winner made — no sudden large drawdown, no recovery logic stacking positions.

This is not a system designed to chase a big return. It is designed to repeat a structured process. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. Each position is independent.

Whether that consistency holds going forward depends on market conditions. XAUUSD is not predictable. But having a clear, rule-based framework at least removes the question of whether the system is doing something hidden.

Posting this as a trading journal update. Happy to answer questions on the setup or logic in the comments. I also share real-time signals and updates on my MQL5 Channel if you want to follow along.