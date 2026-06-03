Oil back in the spotlight!

Oil #WTI and #BRENT remain among the most sensitive assets in the market. Prices continue to be supported by tensions in the Middle East, uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations, restricted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and the risk of supply disruptions. According to Reuters, on June 2, #BRENT closed near $96 per barrel, while #WTI settled around $93.76, extending gains amid expectations of new developments regarding Iran and global oil supplies.

The key driver for the market remains geopolitics. The Strait of Hormuz continues to be a major risk point, as a significant share of global oil and gas flows passes through this route, and any restrictions on its operation increase supply concerns. Additional pressure comes from attacks on Russian oil refining infrastructure, declining oil inventories ahead of the high-demand summer season, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential peace agreement involving Iran. At the same time, upside potential is being limited by signs of weakening demand. Elevated prices are already forcing consumers and industries to reduce consumption, while the International Energy Agency has reported softer demand from both the petrochemical and aviation sectors.









5 factors currently driving #WTI and #BRENT:





The Strait of Hormuz . Restrictions on shipping through one of the world’s most important oil transit routes support prices and increase the risk premium.

. Restrictions on shipping through one of the world’s most important oil transit routes support prices and increase the risk premium. US-Iran negotiations . Any signs of a breakthrough agreement could push prices lower, while failed talks or renewed escalation could trigger another strong rally.

. Any signs of a breakthrough agreement could push prices lower, while failed talks or renewed escalation could trigger another strong rally. Oil inventories . Traders are closely monitoring stockpiles in the US and globally. Continued inventory declines ahead of the summer season may provide further support for WTI and BRENT.

. Traders are closely monitoring stockpiles in the US and globally. Continued inventory declines ahead of the summer season may provide further support for WTI and BRENT. Demand from China, aviation, and petrochemicals . If high prices begin to weigh more heavily on consumption, oil may enter a corrective phase.

. If high prices begin to weigh more heavily on consumption, oil may enter a corrective phase. Production growth outside the Middle East. The US, Brazil, Argentina, and other producers are partially offsetting supply shortages, but so far not enough to fully ease market tensions.





Changes in oil prices also affect the shares of major energy companies. Rising #WTI and #BRENT prices typically support oil producers such as ExxonMobil (#Exxon), Chevron (#Chevron), ConocoPhillips (#ConPhillip), Shell (#Shell), BP (#BP), and TotalEnergies (#Total). Higher oil prices generally boost revenue and profit margins for producers, as they can sell crude at higher prices while operating costs remain relatively stable. This can improve financial performance and increase investor interest in their stocks.

