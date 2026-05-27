Bitcoin According to SMC Pattern Detection

CORE SMC FOUNDATIONS

BOS / CHoCH Detection : Tracking of Break of Structure and Change of Character to identify trend transitions.

: Tracking of Break of Structure and Change of Character to identify trend transitions. Order Blocks (OB) : Identifies supply and demand zones with mitigation tracking.

: Identifies supply and demand zones with mitigation tracking. Fair Value Gaps (FVG) & IFVG : Detects liquidity imbalances and their inversions (Inversion FVG).

: Detects liquidity imbalances and their inversions (Inversion FVG). Liquidity Mapping : Marks Buy-Side (BSL) and Sell-Side (SSL) liquidity pools (Equal Highs/Lows).

: Marks Buy-Side (BSL) and Sell-Side (SSL) liquidity pools (Equal Highs/Lows). Breaker Blocks: Visualizes failed Order Blocks that have flipped into support/resistance.





PATTERN LIBRARY

Beyond basic structure, the indicator detects 7+ setups :

Silver Bullet: Automated detection of the ICT Silver Bullet time windows and FVG retests. Judas Swing: Identifies session-open manipulation sweeps. Optimal Trade Entry (OTE): Projects Fibonacci-based retracement levels (62% - 79%). Power of 3 (PO3): Maps Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution phases. Displacement Entry: Detects strong impulsive moves creating simultaneous CHoCH and FVG. Wyckoff + SMC Confluence: Detection of Springs and UTADs aligned with SMC zones. Breaker & IFVG Taps: Signals the first touch of those levels. Sweep Reversals: Signals following liquidity grabs at BSL/SSL.





1. Silver Bullet (Time-Based FVG)

PATTERNS & MECHANICS

Detects Fair Value Gaps formed during specific UTC session windows.

Mechanic : Logic searches for FVG formations and subsequent retests during the London (02:00-05:00 UTC) and New York (07:00-08:00 / 10:00-11:00 UTC) windows.

: Logic searches for FVG formations and subsequent retests during the London (02:00-05:00 UTC) and New York (07:00-08:00 / 10:00-11:00 UTC) windows. Configuration: Requires setting the Broker UTC Offset to match your broker's server time (e.g., if your broker is GMT+2, set to 2).

2. Judas Swing (Session Manipulation)

Identifies expansion moves that sweep liquidity at the start of a trading session before reversing.

Mechanic: Detects a sweep of a previous swing high or low near session opens, followed by a rejection candle closing back inside the structure.

3. Wyckoff + SMC Confluence

A hybrid approach that looks for Wyckoff Phase C (Spring/UTAD) signatures aligned with SMC zones.

Spring/UTAD : Logic identifies a trading range over a set period. It signals when price sweeps outside the range (Spring/UTAD) and reverses into an unmitigated Order Block or FVG.

: Logic identifies a trading range over a set period. It signals when price sweeps outside the range (Spring/UTAD) and reverses into an unmitigated Order Block or FVG. SOS/SOW: Signals "Sign of Strength" or "Sign of Weakness" when price breaks out of the range with a displacement candle and a BOS.





TOOLS

Dashboard : Real-time display of current Trend Bias, Active Zone counts (OB/FVG/BRK), and a historical log of the most recent confirmed signals with "bars ago" tracking.

: Real-time display of current Trend Bias, Active Zone counts (OB/FVG/BRK), and a historical log of the most recent confirmed signals with "bars ago" tracking. No-Repaint Marker: For every signal, a small "x" is drawn at the Open price of the entry candle (bar+1), providing a reference for analysis.

CONFIGURATION

To ensure time-based patterns (Silver Bullet and Judas Swing) function correctly, configure the Broker UTC Offset parameter.

Check your broker's server time relative to UTC (GMT+2, GMT+3, etc.).

Correct configuration allows the indicator to map the London and New York session windows.

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

To assist with the understanding of the indicator, here are the definitions of the terms used:

SMC (Smart Money Concepts) : A methodology that analyzes price action based on supply and demand dynamics.

: A methodology that analyzes price action based on supply and demand dynamics. BOS (Break of Structure) : A price movement that exceeds a previous peak or trough in the direction of the current trend.

: A price movement that exceeds a previous peak or trough in the direction of the current trend. CHoCH (Change of Character) : An indication of a potential trend reversal when price breaks a structural level in the opposite direction.

: An indication of a potential trend reversal when price breaks a structural level in the opposite direction. FVG (Fair Value Gap) : A price gap created within a sequence of three candles, where a gap is left between the wick of the first candle and the wick of the third candle.

: A price gap created within a sequence of three candles, where a gap is left between the wick of the first candle and the wick of the third candle. IFVG (Inversion Fair Value Gap) : A previously identified FVG that has been crossed and may now act as a support or resistance level.

: A previously identified FVG that has been crossed and may now act as a support or resistance level. BSL (Buy-Side Liquidity) : Price areas above previous highs.

: Price areas above previous highs. SSL (Sell-Side Liquidity) : Price areas below previous lows.

: Price areas below previous lows. OTE (Optimal Trade Entry) : A Fibonacci retracement range between 62% and 79%.

: A Fibonacci retracement range between 62% and 79%. PO3 (Power of 3) : A market cycle with three stages: price moves sideways, makes a fake move, and then expands in the true direction.

: SOS (Sign of Strength) : A bullish movement out of a range .

: A bullish movement . SOW (Sign of Weakness) : A bearish movement out of a range.

: A bearish movement out of a range. Spring : A temporary price movement below a support level that quickly reverses.



UTAD (Upthrust After Distribution): A bearish reversal pattern where price moves above a resistance level before falling.

RECOMMENDATION: TRY THE DEMO

Before purchasing, we recommend downloading the Demo version.

Test the indicator on your preferred pairs and timeframes.

Observe how the "No-Repaint" signals behave on closed bars.

Verify the dashboard functionality and customize the visual settings.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. The signals generated by this indicator are purely a technical feature of the software for analysis purposes and do not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. This tool does not guarantee profits, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Each user is responsible for their own trading decisions.





Also with help of SMC Framework Pro https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174526 I have an idea of several timeframes trend and levels.













