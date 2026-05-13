⏳ 7 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

The Traders Who Downloaded The Demo This Week Will Thank Themselves In A Month.

There is a version of you that downloads the demo today. Runs the backtest. Sees the 16 years of data. Sees how the system behaves in trending markets and how it sits completely still in ranging ones. Decides this is what you have been looking for. Buys it at $69 before May 20.

And then a month from now, the update that is currently being built in the background ships. Something new. Something for a market a lot of traders have been asking about. And you already have the license. You already have the EA. The update just arrives.

That is the version of this story that exists if you act this week.

There is another version. You bookmark it. You tell yourself you will come back. May 20 arrives. The price is $199. You come back in June and pay it, wondering briefly why you did not just do it when it was $69 and the demo was sitting right there waiting for you.

Both versions end the same way. You end up with Nova DNA Trader. The only difference is $130 and whether you feel good or frustrated about how you got there.

The Demo Is The Whole Argument

Every word written about this EA is just pointing at the same thing: go run the demo. That is where the actual argument lives. Not in a description, not in a backtest screenshot someone chose to share, not in a post like this one.

In the Strategy Tester. With 16 years of data. On any of the seven built-in major forex pairs. With your own eyes.

Seven days left. The demo is free. The decision is simple. Do not make it complicated.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.