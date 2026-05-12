⏳ 8 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

8 Days Left. Here Is Exactly What Happens If You Download The Demo Today.

You go to the Nova DNA Trader page on MQL5. You click the demo button. You open MetaTrader and go to the Strategy Tester. You select Nova DNA Trader, pick a major forex pair from the inputs, set your date range, and press start.

Within a few minutes you have 16 years of trading history in front of you. Every trade the EA ever would have taken on that pair. Every entry, every exit, every loss, every winning streak, every drawdown period. The whole picture, unfiltered, right there on your screen.

No guessing. No trusting a screenshot someone chose to share. No wondering what the drawdowns look like because you can see them yourself. That is the entire point of the demo and it costs nothing to run it.

What You Should Be Looking For

When you run the demo, look for three things.

First, look at the drawdown. It should be controlled. Not zero, because no honest system has zero drawdown, but controlled. Manageable. Not the kind of drawdown that wipes half an account in one bad week.

Second, look at trade frequency. Nova DNA Trader is slow by design. You might see only a handful of trades per month on a single pair. That is intentional. The focus was on quality setups over constant activity. If you need an EA that trades every day, this is not it and the demo will show you that clearly.

Third, look at the consistency of the equity curve over time. Not how steep it is. How consistent it is. Does it trend upward across different years and different market regimes? That is what 16 years of testing is designed to show.

If those three things look right to you, you have found what you have been looking for. And you have 8 days to get it at $69.

The Portfolio Setup

One more thing worth knowing before you test. The EA is designed to be run across all seven pairs simultaneously, each with a different magic number, as a portfolio. Testing one pair gives you a good picture of the logic. Running all seven in live trading gives you the full experience. Seven uncorrelated markets, one risk framework, one system working quietly across all of them at once.

The demo lets you test each pair individually before deciding. Start with the one you trade most. Then run another. By the time you have seen two or three, you will have a clear sense of whether this system fits how you want to trade.

Download The Free Demo Now | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.