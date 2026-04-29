Autopilot Trade Copier--- Ultimate Prop Firm Ready Plug and play copying system

🏆 Traders Switch To Autopilot Because it Has What Most MQL5 EA Simply Don't Offer

🔍 Per-Symbol Auto-Detection Most copiers force you to enter a global prefix/suffix. Ours scans your broker's watchlist and maps every symbol independently — XAUUSD.p stays XAUUSD.p, BTCUSD stays plain, USTEC maps to NAS100. Zero manual setup in 95% of cases. 🔗 MT4 Partial Close Chain Resolution MT4 creates a new ticket on every partial close. No other copier on the market correctly resolves the full chain (#1000→#2000→#3000). Ours walks the entire history to mirror every partial close flawlessly — even across MT4→MT5. ⚙️ Smart Filling Mode Per Symbol Competitors hardcode ORDER_FILLING_FOK globally — causing silent failures on indices and crypto. We detect FOK/IOC/RETURN per symbol at trade time, eliminating "Invalid order type" errors entirely. 📊 Per-Symbol Daily Loss Limits No other marketplace copier offers per-symbol loss limits. Define XAUUSD=$50, EURUSD=$30, BTCUSD=$100 independently. When a symbol hits its limit, only that symbol pauses — all others keep copying. 🔄 Four-Way Cross-Platform Copying MT5→MT5, MT5→MT4, MT4→MT4, MT4→MT5. Most copiers only handle one direction. You get all four with just two files — no separate purchases for different platform combinations. ⏱️ Sub-Second Close Synchronisation The master writes on every timer tick (not just on OnTradeTransaction). When you close on the master, the slave closes within 1–2 seconds — no stale file delays that plague event-driven competitors.

Autopilot Trade Copier is a professional-grade, file-based trade copier that replicates trades between MetaTrader terminals in under 1 second.

Whether you are a signal provider copying to clients, a prop trader mirroring positions across accounts, or a fund manager distributing trades to multiple recipients —

Autopilot handles every scenario with enterprise-level reliability.

Supported Copy Routes:

🚀 Complete Feature Set:

AUTO-DETECTION: Intelligent Symbol Mapping The built-in symbol library contains 100+ base symbols with all known broker variants. At startup the EA scans your terminal and builds a per-symbol map automatically — no prefix/suffix entry required for the vast majority of brokers. XAUUSD.p → XAUUSD ✓ EURUSD.pro → EURUSD ✓ USTEC → NAS100 ✓ DE30 → GER40 ✓ Bitcoin → BTCUSD ✓ GOLD → XAUUSD ✓ DJ30 → US30 ✓ EU50 → STOXX50 ✓ WTI → USOIL ✓ JP225 → JPN225 ✓

LOT SIZING: 8 Professional Lot Sizing Methods ✅ FIXED — always use a fixed lot size

✅ COPY MASTER — exact replica of master lots

✅ MULTIPLIER — master lot × your multiplier

✅ RISK BALANCE — % of balance per trade

✅ RISK EQUITY — % of current equity

✅ PROPORTIONAL — balance-ratio scaling

✅ PER $1000 — lots per thousand balance

✅ RISK FEE ADJUSTED — risk minus commission & swap

RISK PROTECTION: Comprehensive Account Protection 🛡️ Daily profit target (auto-pause when hit) 🛡️ Daily loss limit (auto-pause when hit) 🛡️ Per-symbol loss limits (unique feature) 🛡️ Max drawdown % from equity high 🛡️ Pause if current drawdown exceeds % 🛡️ Max daily drawdown % (prop firm mode) 🛡️ Consecutive loss lockout 🛡️ Basket TP/SL (close all at combined P&L) 🛡️ End-of-day auto close 🛡️ Max simultaneous trades limit 🛡️ Max trades per symbol 🛡️ Session time filter (per day of week)

PARTIAL CLOSE: Advanced Partial Close Engine ✅ Mirror Partial Close — when master partially closes, slave mirrors the exact proportional amount. Works for both MT5 and MT4 masters including the full MT4 ticket chain (#1000→#2000→#3000). ✅ Auto Partial Close (Slave-Side) — independent partial close at up to 3 TP levels with configurable close percentages, regardless of what the master does. ✅ TP1 Move to Breakeven — automatically moves SL to entry price after TP1 fires.

SL/TP CONTROL: Flexible SL/TP Override System ⚙️ SL: None / Points / Money ⚙️ TP: None / Points / Money / R:R Ratio ⚙️ Add/subtract points from master SL ⚙️ Add/subtract points from master TP ⚙️ Reverse copy (Buy master = Sell slave) ⚙️ Allow manual SL/TP changes on slave ⚙️ Trailing stop (independent, slave-side) ⚙️ Breakeven auto-trigger

FILTERING: Granular Trade Filtering 🔎 Copy direction: Both / Buys only / Sells only 🔎 Copy type: All / Market only / Pending only 🔎 Magic number include/exclude lists 🔎 Comment string include/exclude filters 🔎 Require SL / Require TP before copying 🔎 Max slippage guard 🔎 Copy delay (seconds) 🔎 Close delay (seconds)

MULTI-PROVIDER: One Slave. Multiple Masters. Follow multiple master terminals simultaneously. Each master uses a unique Provider ID. The slave reads all of them and applies weighted lot allocation per provider — essential for signal aggregation and fund management. Example: Provider1 (60% weight) + Provider2 (40% weight) → slave allocates lot sizes proportionally to each signal source.

🏦 Built For Prop Traders Prop Firm Challenge Ready Max Daily Drawdown % Instantly closes all positions and pauses for the day when daily DD limit is hit. Designed specifically for 5% daily DD prop firm rules. Max Drawdown % From High Monitors balance from its peak. Pauses copying if the overall drawdown limit is breached. Perfect for 10% overall DD rules. EOD Auto-Close Schedule automatic close of all positions at a specific time. Prevents overnight positions when required by challenge rules. Daily Loss Limit Stops all new trade copying once today's realised + floating P&L hits the loss threshold. Resets at midnight automatically.

⚡ How It Works





1️⃣ Attach Master EA Set Mode=MASTER on the signal/provider terminal. Set Provider ID. 2️⃣ Attach Slave EA Set Mode=SLAVE on receiver terminal. Same Provider ID. Configure lot sizing. 3️⃣ Auto-Detection Runs Both EAs scan their terminals and map broker symbols automatically at startup. 4️⃣ Trades Copy Live Open, close, SL/TP, partial closes — all mirrored within 1 second automatically.















📊 Autopilot vs Typical MQL5 COPIER

Feature Autopilot Typical Copier MT5→MT5 + MT5→MT4 + MT4→MT4 + MT4→MT5 ✅ All 4 ❌ 1–2 only Per-symbol auto-detection (dot-suffix, renamed indices) ✅ Yes ❌ Global only MT4 partial close chain resolution ✅ Full chain ❌ Breaks on 2nd partial Smart filling mode per symbol (FOK/IOC/RETURN) ✅ Yes ❌ FOK hardcoded Per-symbol daily loss limits ✅ Yes ❌ Not available Multi-provider with weighted allocation ✅ Yes ⚠️ Basic only Prop firm daily DD close & pause ✅ Yes ⚠️ Partial 8 lot sizing methods including Fee-Adjusted Risk ✅ All 8 ❌ 2–3 only SL/TP override modes (Points / Money / R:R) ✅ Full ⚠️ Basic Session filter per day of week ✅ Yes ❌ No Live dashboard with P&L, latency, file health ✅ Yes ⚠️ Basic/None





❓ Frequently Asked Questions

▶ Do I need to enter a prefix or suffix for my broker?

In most cases, no. The auto-detection library covers 100+ symbols across all major brokers including Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM, FTMO, Vantage, FP Markets and more. If your broker uses an unusual naming convention not in the library, you can enter it as a Symbol Map or fallback suffix.

▶ How many slave accounts can one master copy to?

Unlimited. Each slave EA reads the same shared file independently. You can have one master broadcasting to 10, 20, or 100 slave terminals simultaneously — no additional licenses required per slave.

▶ Does it work on a VPS?

Yes. Both master and slave terminals must be installed under the same Windows user account on the VPS so they share the same MetaTrader Common Files folder. This is standard practice for any local copier and is fully supported.

▶ What happens if the master terminal disconnects?

The slave monitors file age on its dashboard. When the master stops writing (due to disconnect or removal), the slave detects a stale file. Existing copied positions remain open — they are NOT automatically closed on disconnect (unless you enable InpDeleteFileOnStop).

▶ Can I copy in reverse (Sell on master = Buy on slave)?

Yes. Enable Reverse Copy on the slave. All directions are flipped. You can optionally preserve or mirror the SL/TP distances on the reversed trade.

Professional Trade Copying Start Copying in Minutes Two files. Four copy directions. Unlimited accounts. Full documentation included with 24/7 support. check out the product page on for the instructions on how to download the free trial 📦 MT5 File — MT5→MT5 & MT5→MT4 📦 MT4 File — MT4→MT4 & MT4→MT5 by E.A VICTOR · Professional Trading Tools

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