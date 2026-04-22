SMC Engine Matrix Concept – Institutional Intelligence for MetaTrader 5, MetaTrader 4

SMC PRO is a powerful yet lightweight trading indicator that brings professional Smart Money Concepts directly to your charts. Built for traders of all experience levels, it delivers clear visual structures and instant alerts to elevate your decision-making.

🚀 Complete SMC Toolbox

Fair Value Gaps (FVG) – Detect bullish and bearish market imbalances with clearly visualized zones.

Order Blocks (OB) – Automatically identify institutional buying and selling areas before price reaches them.

Break of Structure (BOS) – Spot trend continuation points the moment market structure breaks.

Change of Character (CHOCH) – Catch early trend reversals and shifts in market behavior instantly.

Market Structure Break (MSB) – Advanced structural confirmation for high-confidence setups.

Liquidity Zones (EQH/EQL) – Locate equal highs and lows where stop hunts and liquidity rests.

🔔 Smart Alert System

Never miss a trade setup. Get real-time notifications for every key event:

FVG (Buy/Sell)

Order Blocks (Buy/Sell)

BOS (Up/Down)

CHOCH (Trend Shift)

MSB (Structure Confirmation)

Liquidity (EQH/EQL)

Choose from pop-up, push, sound, or email alerts.

🎯 Visual Trading Made Simple

Clean, uncluttered chart visualization

Color-coded zones for instant recognition

- Non-repainting logic – what you see is what you get

Adjustable font sizes and display options

⚙️ Fully Customizable

Tailor the indicator to your trading style:

Enable/disable any feature individually (FVG, OB, BOS, CHOCH, MSB, Liquidity)

Toggle alerts ON/OFF per signal type

Custom colors for all elements

Works on any timeframe and instrument

Perfect For:

✅ Beginners – Learn SMC concepts with clear visual guidance

✅ Advanced traders – Streamline your institutional analysis

✅ Day traders & swing traders – Adaptable to any timeframe

✅ Multi-asset traders – Forex, indices, crypto, commodities

Why Choose SMC Engine Matrix Concept?

Unlike complex, overstuffed indicators, SMC PRO focuses on what matters: clarity, speed, and accuracy. Every feature serves a purpose. Every alert keeps you informed. No noise – just institutional-grade market structure analysis.



