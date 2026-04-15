UT Bot Pro MT5 EA for XAUUSD – Version 2.0 Now Available

UT Bot Pro is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for trading XAUUSD and other volatile instruments. It is based on the ATR Trailing Stop logic from the original UT Bot strategy, with an added EMA trend filter and an optional EMA-based kill switch for early position exit during trend reversals.

Version 2.0 includes stability improvements and refined parameter defaults for better performance on M3 and M5 timeframes.

The EA does not use martingale, grid, or hedging logic. All entries are based on closed candle signals only.

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For questions or discussion, please use the Comments section on the product page.