The Ultimate DLL-Free Guide to Copying Trades Between MT4 and MT5

Why Most Trade Copiers Fail and How to Synchronize Your Accounts Like a Pro.

Managing multiple trading accounts can be a nightmare. Whether you are managing Prop Firm challenges, copying signals from an investor account, or simply trying to mirror your trades across different brokers, you need a solution that is Fast, Stable, and Secure.

Most copiers on the MQL5 Market rely on external DLL files. This often leads to terminal crashes, antivirus blocks, and a complicated setup process.

Enter: EA Local Trade Copier Pro (The Native Solution) I engineered this tool with one goal: Simplicity without compromising speed. Because it is built with 100% native MQL code, it is the most stable duplicator you will find.

Top 3 Use Cases for Professional Traders:

The Prop Firm Master: Manage 5-10 funded accounts from a single "Master" terminal. No lag, no missed trades. The "Investor" Mirror: Do you have an investor password for a profitable account? You can copy their trades instantly to your own account without needing master privileges. The Reverse Strategy (Profit from Failure): We all know a signal provider or an EA that consistently loses money. With our Reverse Trading feature, you can automatically open a BUY when they SELL. Turn their losses into your gains!

Key Highlights:

Lightning Fast: Native File I/O communication ensures sub-500ms execution.

Native File I/O communication ensures sub-500ms execution. No Master Privileges Needed: Copy from any account using just an Investor Password.

Copy from any account using just an Investor Password. Cross-Platform Ready: Seamlessly copy MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, or same-platform mirroring.

Seamlessly copy MT4 to MT5, MT5 to MT4, or same-platform mirroring. Flexible Lot Sizing: Risk percentage, fixed lots, or proportional scaling—you choose.

Limited Time Offer The EA Local Trade Copier Pro is currently available for a one-time payment of $50. I will be increasing the price to $300 soon as we move towards a professional enterprise license model.

Get the MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175099

Get the MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102

Stop wasting time with manual execution. Automate your portfolio today.

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