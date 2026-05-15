Analytics & Forecasts

MarketBreakdown | GOLD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF

15 May 2026, 11:37
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
101

MarketBreakdown | GOLD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF

Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.

1️⃣ #GOLD #XAUUSD daily time frame 🥇

The market completed a consolidation and broke below its support.
We see a strong bearish momentum.

The next strong support is 4524.
The price will likely reach that soon after a pullback.

2️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦

The price is currently breaking a major daily resistance cluster.

If today's daily candle closes above that, it will confirm a bullish reversal
and the start of a new bullish trend.

3️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸

The price violated a support line of a rising wedge pattern.
It confirms the overbought state of the market and a highly probable
corrective movement lower.

4️⃣ #USDCHF daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇭

We see a breakout attempt of a major daily resistance cluster.
Wait for a candle close above that as a confirmation.

Expect a price rise at least to 0.79 level then.

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#gold, audusd, usdcad, usdchf