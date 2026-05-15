MarketBreakdown | GOLD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF



Here are the updates & outlook for multiple instruments in my watch list.



1️⃣ #GOLD #XAUUSD daily time frame 🥇



The market completed a consolidation and broke below its support.

We see a strong bearish momentum.



The next strong support is 4524.

The price will likely reach that soon after a pullback.



2️⃣ #USDCAD daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇦



The price is currently breaking a major daily resistance cluster.



If today's daily candle closes above that, it will confirm a bullish reversal

and the start of a new bullish trend.



3️⃣ #AUDUSD daily time frame 🇦🇺🇺🇸



The price violated a support line of a rising wedge pattern.

It confirms the overbought state of the market and a highly probable

corrective movement lower.



4️⃣ #USDCHF daily time frame 🇺🇸🇨🇭



We see a breakout attempt of a major daily resistance cluster.

Wait for a candle close above that as a confirmation.



Expect a price rise at least to 0.79 level then.

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