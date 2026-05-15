💥 [+$19,599] USDJPY - NAS100 - GBPAUD - BTCUSD || Supply Demand EA ProBot + Quant Direction

Hello traders,

In today's session i placed 7 trades in 4 different instruments. Every single one placed in alignment with the Quant Direction indicator bias and the supply demand zones from Supply Demand EA ProBot.

Not every trade was a winner. Some closed with a small loss. Some came back to break even. But when the bias was right and the zone held the market rewarded it. The short trades on BTCUSD and the long trade on NAS100 delivered the biggest returns of the session.

Here is what the session looked like:

✅ Long Setup on USDJPY ✅ Long Setup on NAS100 📈 ✅ Short Setup on GBPAUD ✅ Short Setup on BTCUSD 📉

Total Session Profit: $19,599





📊 How Quant Direction Guided Every Trade

The new Quant Direction panel has changed the way I analyse markets. Instead of stacking lagging indicators that only tell you what already happened, Quant Direction shows you what price action is doing right now, across 3 dimensions simultaneously.

This multi-dimensional approach means you are not reacting to the past. You are reading the present. You know the bias. You know the direction. And when the Supply Demand zone lines up with that bias, you take the trade with confidence.

Every one of these 7 trades was taken because Quant Direction indicator confirmed the directional bias first.













👉 Quant Direction MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175045

👉 Quant Direction MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175046









⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose.

Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



