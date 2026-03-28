Analytics & Forecasts

#USDJPY: Waiting For Breakout

28 March 2026, 00:46
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
109

#USDJPY: Waiting For Breakout 🇺🇸🇯🇵


I see an ongoing bullish accumulation on ⚠️USDJPY on a daily.


The price formed the ascending triangle pattern and is currently

testing its resistance.


A bullish breakout and a daily candle close above 159.9

will provide a strong signal.


With a high probability, the market will continue rising to 161.0 level then.

—————————

Daily time frame

My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168383
✔️ Auric Flow MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168377

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166179

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166178

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166171

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166047

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166955

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/166949


#usdjpy