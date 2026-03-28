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#USDJPY: Waiting For Breakout 🇺🇸🇯🇵
I see an ongoing bullish accumulation on ⚠️USDJPY on a daily.
The price formed the ascending triangle pattern and is currently
testing its resistance.
A bullish breakout and a daily candle close above 159.9
will provide a strong signal.
With a high probability, the market will continue rising to 161.0 level then.
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Daily time frameMy Experts:
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