#USDJPY: Waiting For Breakout 🇺🇸🇯🇵





I see an ongoing bullish accumulation on ⚠️USDJPY on a daily.





The price formed the ascending triangle pattern and is currently

testing its resistance.





A bullish breakout and a daily candle close above 159.9

will provide a strong signal.





With a high probability, the market will continue rising to 161.0 level then.

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Daily time frame

My Experts:

✔️ Auric Flow MT5©:

✔️ Auric Flow MT4©:

Indicators:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Volumatic VIDYA Dashboard MT4©:



