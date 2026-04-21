Wednesday 22 April – GRABBER BOT release

Many traders using the Grabber system faced one key problem:

👉 signals often appear when you’re not at the screen

👉 up to 50% of trades are missed

🤖 The Solution

GRABBER BOT ( I’ll publish it on Wednesday, 22 April ) fully automates the strategy

✔️ no missed signals



✔️ no emotions

✔️ consistent execution

🔧 What’s inside

💡 The Result

Same proven strategy — but now:

👉 more stable

👉 more consistent

👉 more profitable in practice

IMPORTANT:



The first buyers (within 3 hours of publication) will receive a 50% discount, meaning they can purchase GRABBER BOT for $149.

In 3 hours, this discount window will close and the price of the trading bot will rise to $300! So don’t miss out on the chance to buy GRABBER BOT at a huge discount!











