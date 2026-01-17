Aurum Quant EA – Precision Trading with Advanced Risk Control





Aurum Quant EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to deliver structured, rule-based trading with strict risk management across forex, indices, and metals. Built for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection, this EA focuses on high-quality trade execution rather than over-trading.

Developed using advanced mathematical models and adaptive market logic, Aurum Quant EA continuously evaluates market conditions to identify high-probability setups while maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

- Core Logic & Design

Adaptive Market Analysis :

Aurum Quant EA analyzes price action, volatility, and momentum behavior to dynamically adjust entries and exits according to current market conditions.

Risk-First Execution Model :

Every trade is protected by predefined stop-loss logic and controlled position sizing to ensure disciplined risk exposure.

Market Structure Awareness :

Trades are executed only when market conditions align with the EA’s internal structure and volatility filters, helping avoid unfavorable market phases.

- Live Results :

Video : Click Here

Account Number : 261883816

Server : Exness-MT5Trial16

Investor Password : Fassoki123@

- Key Features

- No Martingale

- No Hedging

- Single Trade at a Time – avoids over-exposure

Mandatory Stop Loss on Every Trade

Adaptive Risk Control Based on Market Conditions

Session & Volatility Filtering to reduce risk during unstable periods

Optimized Default Settings – ready to use after installation

- Performance & Transparency

Backtested across multiple market conditions and instruments

Designed for long-term stability, not short-term gambling

Fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester

Works on both demo and real accounts

(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

- Recommended Settings

Instruments:

NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other major symbols

Timeframe:

M1 - M5 (recommended for optimal balance between precision and signal quality)

Risk Per Trade:

1% – 3% (user adjustable depending on account size and risk tolerance)

- Why Choose Aurum Quant EA?