Aurum Quant EA – Precision Trading with Advanced Risk Control

Aurum Quant EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to deliver structured, rule-based trading with strict risk management across forex, indices, and metals. Built for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection, this EA focuses on high-quality trade execution rather than over-trading.
Developed using advanced mathematical models and adaptive market logic, Aurum Quant EA continuously evaluates market conditions to identify high-probability setups while maintaining controlled exposure at all times.
- Core Logic & Design
Adaptive Market Analysis :
Aurum Quant EA analyzes price action, volatility, and momentum behavior to dynamically adjust entries and exits according to current market conditions.
Risk-First Execution Model :
Every trade is protected by predefined stop-loss logic and controlled position sizing to ensure disciplined risk exposure.
Market Structure Awareness :
Trades are executed only when market conditions align with the EA’s internal structure and volatility filters, helping avoid unfavorable market phases.
- Live Results :
Video : Click Here
Account Number : 261883816
Server : Exness-MT5Trial16
Investor Password : Fassoki123@
- Key Features
- - No Martingale
- - No Hedging
- - Single Trade at a Time – avoids over-exposure
- Mandatory Stop Loss on Every Trade
- Adaptive Risk Control Based on Market Conditions
- Session & Volatility Filtering to reduce risk during unstable periods
- Optimized Default Settings – ready to use after installation
- Performance & Transparency
- Backtested across multiple market conditions and instruments
- Designed for long-term stability, not short-term gambling
- Fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester
- Works on both demo and real accounts
(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.)
- Recommended Settings
- Instruments:
- Timeframe:
- Risk Per Trade:
- Why Choose Aurum Quant EA?
- Professional trading logic focused on risk control
- Clean execution without dangerous recovery strategies
- Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
- One-time purchase – no subscriptions, no hidden fees
- Designed to integrate easily into any trading routine.