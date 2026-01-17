Aurum Quant EA – Precision Trading with Advanced Risk Control
17 January 2026, 14:23
Rachid El Jaafari
Aurum Quant EA is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor designed to deliver structured, rule-based trading with strict risk management across forex, indices, and metals. Built for traders who value consistency, discipline, and capital protection, this EA focuses on high-quality trade execution rather than over-trading.

Developed using advanced mathematical models and adaptive market logic, Aurum Quant EA continuously evaluates market conditions to identify high-probability setups while maintaining controlled exposure at all times.

 Core Logic & Design

Adaptive Market Analysis :
Aurum Quant EA analyzes price action, volatility, and momentum behavior to dynamically adjust entries and exits according to current market conditions.

Risk-First Execution Model :
Every trade is protected by predefined stop-loss logic and controlled position sizing to ensure disciplined risk exposure.

Market Structure Awareness :
Trades are executed only when market conditions align with the EA’s internal structure and volatility filters, helping avoid unfavorable market phases.

- Live Results : 

Video                     : Click Here 
Account Number     : 261883816
Server                    : Exness-MT5Trial16
Investor Password   : Fassoki123@

 -  Key Features

  •  - No Martingale
  •  - No Hedging
  •  - Single Trade at a Time – avoids over-exposure
  •   Mandatory Stop Loss on Every Trade
  •   Adaptive Risk Control Based on Market Conditions
  •   Session & Volatility Filtering to reduce risk during unstable periods
  •   Optimized Default Settings – ready to use after installation

 Performance & Transparency

  •  Backtested across multiple market conditions and instruments
  •  Designed for long-term stability, not short-term gambling
  •  Fully compatible with MQL5 Strategy Tester
  •  Works on both demo and real accounts

(Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results.)

 Recommended Settings

  • Instruments:
NAS100, US30, GER40, XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and other major symbols
  • Timeframe:
M1 - M5  (recommended for optimal balance between precision and signal quality)
  • Risk Per Trade:
1% – 3% (user adjustable depending on account size and risk tolerance)

- Why Choose Aurum Quant EA?

  •  Professional trading logic focused on risk control
  •  Clean execution without dangerous recovery strategies
  •  Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders
  •  One-time purchase – no subscriptions, no hidden fees
  •  Designed to integrate easily into any trading routine.