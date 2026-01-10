Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — Core + Satellite Fixed-Lot Management for Gold

Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot position management EA for MT4, designed for XAU/GOLD symbols and long-only operation.
It uses a two-layer structure: a single Core position for durability, and Satellite positions with individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains.
This EA focuses on fixed-lot management and partial take-profit behavior. It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.
How it works
1) Core (base position)
-
Opens one base buy position when entry conditions are met.
-
The core is intended to remain open through normal price swings.
2) Satellites (partial take-profit positions)
-
Additional fixed-lot buys are added with ATR-aware spacing (volatility-adaptive).
-
Each satellite has its own take-profit, so satellites can close individually as the price rebounds.
Key features
-
XAU/GOLD oriented, Long-only (live)
-
Fixed lot for both core and satellites (no lot multiplication)
-
Core + Satellites structure with individual TP for satellites
-
ATR-aware spacing for additional entries (adapts to volatility)
-
Entry filters: rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)
-
Protections: spread filter, rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time)
-
Optional trading window and news pause
-
After closing positions: WAIT cooldown label (left-bottom) to avoid immediate re-entry
Recommended starting preset (baseline)
-
InitialLot: 0.01
-
SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20
-
TierTP_Factor: 0.12
-
TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50
-
EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15
-
MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70
(These are starting values. Please adjust based on broker conditions, leverage, and your account size.)
Notes & risk disclosure
Trading involves risk. Systems that add positions can accumulate trades during strong directional moves.
Always test on a demo account first and use conservative settings and adequate margin.