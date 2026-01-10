Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — Core + Satellite Fixed-Lot Management for Gold
Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — Core + Satellite Fixed-Lot Management for Gold

10 January 2026, 09:05
Shunsuke Kanaya
Shunsuke Kanaya
Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot position management EA for MT4, designed for XAU/GOLD symbols and long-only operation.
It uses a two-layer structure: a single Core position for durability, and Satellite positions with individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains.


This EA focuses on fixed-lot management and partial take-profit behavior. It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.

How it works

1) Core (base position)

  • Opens one base buy position when entry conditions are met.

  • The core is intended to remain open through normal price swings.

2) Satellites (partial take-profit positions)

  • Additional fixed-lot buys are added with ATR-aware spacing (volatility-adaptive).

  • Each satellite has its own take-profit, so satellites can close individually as the price rebounds.

Key features

  • XAU/GOLD oriented, Long-only (live)

  • Fixed lot for both core and satellites (no lot multiplication)

  • Core + Satellites structure with individual TP for satellites

  • ATR-aware spacing for additional entries (adapts to volatility)

  • Entry filters: rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)

  • Protections: spread filter, rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time)

  • Optional trading window and news pause

  • After closing positions: WAIT cooldown label (left-bottom) to avoid immediate re-entry

Recommended starting preset (baseline)

  • InitialLot: 0.01

  • SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20

  • TierTP_Factor: 0.12

  • TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50

  • EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15

  • MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70

(These are starting values. Please adjust based on broker conditions, leverage, and your account size.)

Notes & risk disclosure

Trading involves risk. Systems that add positions can accumulate trades during strong directional moves.
Always test on a demo account first and use conservative settings and adequate margin.


