Bonebreaker Core System (MT4) — Core + Satellite Fixed-Lot Management for Gold

Bonebreaker Core System is a fixed-lot position management EA for MT4, designed for XAU/GOLD symbols and long-only operation.

It uses a two-layer structure: a single Core position for durability, and Satellite positions with individual take-profits to realize partial gains while the core remains.





This EA focuses on fixed-lot management and partial take-profit behavior. It does not use lot-multiplying techniques.

How it works

1) Core (base position)

Opens one base buy position when entry conditions are met.

The core is intended to remain open through normal price swings.

2) Satellites (partial take-profit positions)

Additional fixed-lot buys are added with ATR-aware spacing (volatility-adaptive).

Each satellite has its own take-profit, so satellites can close individually as the price rebounds.

Key features

XAU/GOLD oriented, Long-only (live)

Fixed lot for both core and satellites (no lot multiplication)

Core + Satellites structure with individual TP for satellites

ATR-aware spacing for additional entries (adapts to volatility)

Entry filters: rebound confirmation + EMA20 clearance (M1)

Protections: spread filter , rollover new-entry block (23:50–00:10 server time)

Optional trading window and news pause

After closing positions: WAIT cooldown label (left-bottom) to avoid immediate re-entry

Recommended starting preset (baseline)

InitialLot: 0.01

SatelliteTP_Dollars: 1.20

TierTP_Factor: 0.12

TierTP_MaxMultiplier: 1.50

EMA20_Clearance_Dollars: 0.15

MaxSpread_Dollars: 0.70

(These are starting values. Please adjust based on broker conditions, leverage, and your account size.)

Notes & risk disclosure

Trading involves risk. Systems that add positions can accumulate trades during strong directional moves.

Always test on a demo account first and use conservative settings and adequate margin.