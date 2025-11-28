NZDJPY 28 NOV 2025 - TRADE WITH THE AMAZING COMBO ITALO VOLUME AND ITALO PIVOTS

Hello Traders, we had a trade on NZDJPY on M15 time-frame that today 28 November 2025 the market already moved +2000 Points!

In this trade we looked at the neon green line of Italo Volume Indicator above the 1.5 horizontal one and the green histogram that shows candle volume.





Take a look at the movement:





So, we had an amazing confirmation to trade a trend movement, showing a huge probability of a large movement.

I entered the market with a buy order, with the stop loss bellow the last low and a take profit using the Italo Pivots red line, a resistance line.





This system above uses 2 Indicators: Italo Volume and Italo Pivots, the 2 Indicators trading together you will have an amazing combo to take huge trend trades.





