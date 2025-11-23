BTC Full Update –

24 Nov 2025 | 19:45 GMT

Hey crew, Aty here

Starting today I’m dropping a proper daily analysis for you guys. As most of you know, I’m a developer and AI is a huge part of what I do. Every single level you see below has been scanned and confirmed with tools I built myself

— no manual fibs, no guessing.





Current price: 86,111.00

exactly Status: full consolidation / equilibrium mode Mixed signals across timeframes → expect more chop or a shallow pullback early week (and honestly, that’s the perfect setup for the next leg up )





ATy Gold and BTC Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me. My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5





My exact plan (what I’m personally trading):

Pullback to M1 EMA100 → 86,095.93 This is hands-down the best dip-to-buy zone of the week if buyers defend it.

Strong Order Block on M5 → 85,322.00 If we go lower, this swing low will most likely get tested and should act as major demand.

Bullish trigger → clean break + close above 86,794.00 Followed by a retest → opens the road to 90k+ (93k is absolutely realistic)





Full level map (100 % confirmed by my own tools):

Resistance / sell-side liquidity

• 86,345.00 – recent M1 high

• 86,794.00 – M5/M15 high (today’s key breakout level)

• 93,078.00 – previous H1 high Support / buy-side liquidity & order blocks

• 86,095.93 – EMA100 on M1 (dynamic support)

• 86,035.00 – M1 swing low

• 85,322.00 – M5 swing low / order block

• 80,528.00 – major H1 low (last line of defense) ICT / Price Action read We’re sitting in equilibrium around the EMA100 cluster on M1 & M5.

Ideal sequence:

Sweep the low or EMA100 Strong bullish displacement candle Retest of the order block / EMA → expansion phase Current pattern: horizontal accumulation channel A clean breakout from this range will dictate the trend for the next few days.





My personal plan in one line:

Wait for the dip to ~86,095–86,100 → enter long on confirmation → first real target is flip & hold of 86,794, then ride the wave

Where are you guys at? Waiting for the same dip or already in? Drop your thoughts below or DM me

always happy to chat! From now on I’ll be here every single day.

Trade safe and let’s catch the next leg together!



