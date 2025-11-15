I Warned You. The $30 Sale is Over.









The Black November sale is officially over. The promotion is finished.

I told you the $30 price wouldn't last, and it's gone.





I told you the $97 "Grand Slam" Toolbox price was a one-time launch offer, and it's gone.





Many of you took action and secured a lifetime arsenal for a fraction of its cost. For that, I congratulate you.





But many of you waited.









You missed the free launch. You missed the $30 Black November sale. You missed the $97 lifetime pass.









Let me ask you a question: How long will hesitation be the reason you miss an opportunity?









You are reading this because you are interested in a better, more disciplined way to trade. You know that your emotions, your lack of time, or your single-strategy EA that keeps failing are costing you money.





You saw a solution, but you hesitated. And now, the price of that solution has gone up.









The New Reality: Prices Have Increased (And Will Keep Increasing)

As I promised, the prices have now been adjusted to reflect their true value:

• The new minimum price for our specialized EAs (like Ratio X AI Gold Fury or Ratio X Breakout EA) is now $147 USD.

• The "Grand Slam" Complete Toolbox—which includes all 9 EAs, the new Ratio X Quantum AI, and all future EAs I ever develop—is now $197 USD.









But I am not guaranteeing even this price will last.





To protect the value for our current members and manage new user onboarding, we are implementing a new pricing model:









For every 20 new traders who join the toolbox, the price will increase.

The $197 price you see today will become $217. Then $247. Then $297.

Hesitating again will literally cost you more money. Every week you wait, you risk paying more for the exact same lifetime tools.





Why Is It Still an Unbeatable Deal?

Because you are not just buying a single EA. You are investing in a lifetime, all-access pass to a complete trading arsenal.

You get:

• The Full Arsenal: All 10 EAs, including the Ratio X Quantum AI (the one that backtested from $30 to $9,000+).

• Lifetime Updates: Monthly updates, new features, and optimizations based on new market conditions.

• All Future EAs: Every new EA I develop will be added to your account for free, forever.









These are not just "tools." They are systems that are working for traders right now:





💬 Holamilekan (2025.11.13):

"I’ve been in the market long enough to know how tough consistency can be... On average, it pulls around 8–10% daily... what amazes me most is how stable the performance has been week after week."





💬 Stephen Weaver (2025.10.10):

"Found it to be one of the best EAs I have used."





Are You Going to Miss Out Again?

The price has changed, but my guarantee has not.





You are still covered by a 7-day, no-questions-asked, unconditional money-back guarantee. You have zero risk in seeing if these tools are right for you.





So, the question is simple:





Are you going to let hesitation cost you again? Or are you going to lock in your lifetime access before the next 20 traders join and the price increases?





The choice is yours.









➡️ Get the $147 EAs on the MQL5 Market:





➡️ Get the $197 Complete "Grand Slam" Toolbox (Includes All Future EAs):









Happy trading,

Mauricio