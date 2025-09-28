All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts BTC 28 September 2025, 13:19 Abdul Ahad Tareen 0 100 BTC Looking to target 105500 at this posittion i am short on btc #BTC To add comments, please log in or register BTC Weekly Review, June 7-12, 2026: The Week That Punished Every Forced Trade Analytics & Forecasts 130 0 BTC: The Bounce Failed Before It Started. The Weekly Chart Warned First Weekly Trends 107 1 ICONIC BTC AI+ NEUROCORE EDITION Trading Systems 138 0 I Analyzed Every Single Trade From 9 Years of Bitcoin Data. Here's What I Found. Analytics & Forecasts 266 0 Black Swan Activated: What Happens Next? Forecasts 277 0 Quantum Trend Scanner Trading Systems 528 0 1 THE BITCOIN CORE – USER MANUAL & CONFIGURATION GUIDE Trading Systems 696 2 1 🚀 BTCUSD Analysis Analytics & Forecasts 333 0 BTCUSD analysis Analytics & Forecasts 572 0 6 BTC Full Update – 24 Nov 2025 | 19:45 GMT Analytics & Forecasts 962 4 7 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 19 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 18 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 32 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 33 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 31 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 28 0 1 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 72 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB