One Winner, One Loser… But Still in Profit! 💰 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'

Hello traders,

Today i used 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' with the 'Nested Zones Filter' enabled. I wanted the EA to placed trades only on supply and demand zones that were formed on higher timeframe zones. The Automated Direction Settings were disabled. The EA placed two trades, one short trade on GOLD M5 and one short trade on GBPJPY H4 . Trade on GOLD M5 was in profit and trade on GBPJPY H4 was in a loss. Supply Zone on GOLD M5 was narrow and i managed to get more than 1:1 RR on this trade, so although i had one losing trade i managed to end the day with some nice profits.

In the following video you are able to see the trades that 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' placed and how i managed the TP/SL levels.

NOTE: The 'Directional Panel' indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'.





You can check the 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023























