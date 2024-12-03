Gold Scalping For $1,241 Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

In today's trading session, I focused on Gold using the powerful Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy revolved around Nested Supply and Demand Zones, which are zones formed within higher timeframe zones.

Here's the setup I used:

Automated Direction : Disabled

: Disabled Nested Filter : Enabled

: Enabled TP/SL Ratio: ATR-Based with a 50 ATR Period

For this session, I selected timeframes ranging from 5 minutes to 4 hours. I set the initial TP/SL to 0.8 each. After the EA placed three trades, I decided to end the trading session after achieving some really nice profits.

In the video, I walk you through my trading panel settings and provide a detailed breakdown of all trades placed by the Supply Demand EA ProBot . You'll see exactly how the setup performed and all of my trading results.

I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.







You can check the Supply Demand EA ProBot on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023







