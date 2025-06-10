[+$3,422] Forex Scalping Using "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

In today's trading session, I scalped Forex markers using the powerful "Supply Demand EA ProBot". My strategy was trend based using the higher timeframe bias to identify the trend of the pair.

Here's the setup I used:

1st Timeframe Above : Enabled

: Enabled 2nd Timeframe Above : Enabled

: Enabled TP/SL Ratio: ATR-Based with a 50 ATR Period

I selected timeframes ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours. I set the initial TP to 0.5 and SL to 1.5. After a trade was placed i was checking it and i was adjusting the TP and SL levels manually if needed. Also , when i do not trust a trade i move the TP at break even level so the trade will close with zero profits. Finally, I ended the trading session after 2 winning trades.

In the video, I walk you through my trading panel settings and provide a detailed breakdown of all trades placed by the Supply Demand EA ProBot . You'll see exactly how i managed the trades after they have been placed and the final trading results.

I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.









Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.







You can check the Supply Demand EA ProBot on the following links.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023











