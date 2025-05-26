Trading Systems

Installation Guide: FxS Recovery Zone Pro EA

26 May 2025, 01:16
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
Churchill Sipho Mashinini
0
430

Congrats on getting the FxS Recovery Zone EA from MQL5.com! Now it’s time to get it up and running on your MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this guide will walk you through every step—from purchase to deployment—so you can start using your new expert advisor with confidence.

✅ Step-by-Step Installation Guide

Step 1: Open MetaTrader 5

First things first:

  • Launch the MetaTrader 5 terminal on your computer.
  •  Make sure you are logged in to the same MQL5 account you used to purchase the EA.

    📌 You must be logged into your MQL5 account in the MT5 terminal to access your purchased products.

    * Click on Tools -> Options -> Community Tab.
              st1_a

             * Click on "If you have an account, please log-in".

              st1_bb_ 

            * Enter your mql5.com login and password.

             st2_a_

            * Then, activate the EA or Indicator in your platform. This will spend an activation.

    Step 2: Access the Market Tab

    • Click in View -> Toolbox -> Market -> Downloads Tab.

          toolbox
    • The purchased EA/Indicator should be listed. 
            install_demo_FFF2

           🧭 If you don’t see the Toolbox window, press Ctrl + T or go to View > Toolbox .


    Step 3: Install the EA

    • Click the Download/Install button.

             install_demo_2_Final3

    • MT5 will automatically download and place FxS Recovery Zone EA into the correct directory under:

      MQL5 > Experts > Market

    Step 4: Attach FxS Recovery Zone EA to a Chart

    Now that the EA is installed:

    • Click View -> Navigator to open the navigator.

    • The recently activated EA will be listed in Navigator -> Expert Advisors -> Market.

    • Drag and drop FxS Recovery Zone EA onto your chart.

            install_demo_3_Final3

         Refer to the sections below in MetaTrader for all relevant dialogs: credentials, market, downloads, and navigator.

            install_demo_4_Final5



    Step 5: Configure the Settings

    • After attaching the EA, the Inputs tab will appear.

            s_input_dialog2

    • Here you can configure your preferred Zone Recovery settings, Trade settings, Entry Indicator, etc.

    • Click OK when you're ready.

    Step 6: Enable AutoTrading

    • Make sure AutoTrading is turned on (green play button in the toolbar).

                              s_allow_trading2

    • The blue mortarboard hat   Mortaboard in the top-right corner of your chart confirms that the EA is running.

    🧪 Optional: Test in Strategy Tester (Recommended Before Going Live)

    • Go to View > Strategy Tester or press Ctrl + R.

           strategy_tester

    • Select FxS Recovery Zone EA from the dropdown.

    • Choose a symbol and timeframe.

    • Run a backtest to see how the EA performs under historical conditions.

    💡 Tips & Reminders

    • Always use a demo account to test the EA and your settings before deploying it live.

    • Make sure the required symbols are visible in your Market Watch window.

    • Check that trading is enabled for the account and broker you’re using.

    • If any issues occur, check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.

    🎉 You’re All Set!

    You’ve now successfully installed FxS Recovery Zone EA and are ready to let it analyze the market and make trades based on the zone recovery logic.



    #metatrader 5, EA, configuration, setup, installation, FxS Recovery Zone EA