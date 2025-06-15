We Stress-Tested a Top-Rated EA — Here’s Where It Cracked in 5 Minutes (2025 Edition)

Countdown: five minutes.

Fresh MT5 back-test.

Let’s find out what a “99.9 % win-rate” EA actually does under pressure.

Why This EA?

It’s anonymous here, but you’ve seen the type:

Perfect equity curve

Dozens of glowing marketplace reviews

A promise that “anyone can grow 10 % a week”

Looks familiar, right?

Perfect curve ≠ perfect logic.

So we hit Start and let the facts speak.

Stress-Test Step 1 — Loss Handling

At the first losing trade we hit Pause.

The trade list shows a bright-red row and the next order at double size.

Verdict: instant lot escalation ❌

Step 2 — Stop-Loss Logic Check

Fast-forward into a news spike.

Chart overlay: price rockets… yet the EA keeps positions open with 0-pip SL.

Verdict: hidden / absent stop loss ❌

Step 3 — Drawdown Snapshot

After four minutes the equity curve plunges beyond a 10 % daily limit—enough to fail most prop-firm challenges.

Verdict: prop-firm rule breach ❌

5-Minute Verdict

Crash-Test Check Result Lot escalation after first loss ❌ Visible, logical SL ❌ Drawdown under 10 % ❌

Three strikes in five minutes. Test over.

High win rate isn’t the enemy — hidden risk is.

A well-designed EA can win 90 %+ without these red flags.

Want to Run Your Own Crash-Test?

Before any EA touches live money, I run a 7-point filter that weeds out these traps in minutes.

👉 Get the EA Checklist here — just drop your email and I’ll send it instantly.



Inside you’ll get:

• 7 hidden logic flaws that break gold & forex EAs

• A quick SL/TP sanity test

• My personal framework for pass/fail in under 10 minutes



Short. Clear. It might save your next account. — just drop your email and I’ll send it instantly.• 7 hidden logic flaws that break gold & forex EAs• A quick SL/TP sanity test• My personal framework for pass/fail in under 10 minutes

A Calm Alternative (If You’re Done With Chaos)

I built DoIt GBP Master to pass these crash-tests out of the box:

One trade per day

Candle-based trailing SL you can see

Fixed % risk, never grids or Martingale

Feel free to run your own five-minute test on it — that’s the point.

See for yourself → DoIt GBP Master

Before You Load Another EA…

Run the five-minute crash-test — or use one that’s already been through the fire.

Stay smart.





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