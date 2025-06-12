Why I Still Use Trading Bots (Even After Blowing Up Accounts Years Ago)
My Trading

Why I Still Use Trading Bots (Even After Blowing Up Accounts Years Ago)

12 June 2025, 17:00
Diego Arribas Lopez
Diego Arribas Lopez
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I’ve Blown Up Accounts With Bots.

More Than One.

Back when I first started automating, I did what most traders do:

  • I believed the 99% win rate
  • I trusted the perfect backtest curve
  • I ignored red flags because I wanted to believe

And like most traders, I paid for it.

Not just with money — but with stress, frustration, and weeks of questioning everything I thought I knew.

The Moment It Broke

I still remember the bot.

Gold.
High frequency.
Looked amazing on the backtest.

And then one night…

  • It started opening trades in the middle of a news candle
  • No SL
  • Lot size doubled… then doubled again

I woke up to a wiped account.
Three months of steady growth — gone overnight.

Not because I was reckless.
But because I put my trust in something I didn’t fully understand.

What Changed for Me

That night didn’t make me give up on bots.
It made me get serious about them.

I stopped chasing curves.
I stopped trusting marketing.
I started asking better questions:

  • “What happens after a loss?”
  • “Can I trust the stop loss logic?”
  • “Would I feel safe running this while I sleep?”

I didn’t want more profit.
I wanted peace.

If I couldn’t walk away from the screen without fear…
It wasn’t automation.
It was anxiety.

What I Do Differently Now

Here’s what I changed — in my mindset and my builds:

✅ One trade per day — no chaos

✅ Candle-based trailing SL — not random pip guesses

✅ No grid, no Martingale — ever

✅ Recovery logic you can see, test, and trust

✅ Fixed % risk per trade — always visible, always clean

This is what I needed.
So I built it.

That’s Why I Created DoIt GBP Master and DoIt Gold Guardian

Not to promise magic.
Not to claim perfection.

But to offer something real to traders like me — and maybe like you:

  • Tools you can let run without panic
  • Logic that makes sense when you look under the hood
  • A strategy that trades with your emotions, not against them

These bots weren’t born from theory.
They came from scars — and the decision to do it better.

🧠 Still Not Ready to Trust Again?

I get it.

That’s why I made a simple tool to help you evaluate whatever bot you’re using now — or considering next.

👉 Get the EA Checklist herejust drop your email and I’ll send it instantly.

Inside, you’ll get:

  • 7 logic flaws that break gold bots
  • A way to tell if your SL/TP system actually makes sense
  • The checklist I use when reviewing new strategies

Short. Clear. It might save your next account.

You Don’t Need Another Hype Machine

You’ve been through enough.

What you need is a strategy that makes sense — and stays consistent even when you’re not watching it.

If you’re ready to trust automation again —
👉 Get DoIt GBP Master + DoIt Gold Guardian here
Two bots. One mindset. Built from the lessons that hurt the most.

🛠️ Tools & Resources I Personally Use and Recommend:

🔗 Trusted Brokers for EA Trading
💡 Don’t risk your EA on a random broker — these are the ones I trust with real money
🔹 Fusion Markets – Ideal for small accounts and testing: https://shorturl.at/GEMa6
💰 Ultra-low cost | 🧪 Perfect for first-time EA setups

🔹 Pepperstone – Also compatible with most EA strategies: https://shorturl.at/V41RY
🌍 Reliable global broker | 🛡️ Solid regulation

📈 Top Prop Firms
🔹 FTMO – Recommended Prop Firm: https://trader.ftmo.com/?affiliates=VWYxkgRcQcnjtGMqsooQ
🧠 Funded trader challenges trusted by thousands

🔹 US-Friendly Prop Firm (10% OFF with code DOITTRADING): https://shorturl.at/tymW3
🇺🇸 For US traders | 💸 Affordable entry | 🏆 Real funding

💻 Reliable EA VPS Hosting (Rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot)
🔹 Forex VPS – Stable hosting for automated trading: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=78368
🔒 24/7 uptime | 🖥️ Low latency | ⚙️ Easy MT4/MT5 setup

Some of the links above are affiliate links. If you use them, it helps supporting the channel at no extra cost to you. Thank you! 🙌


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