🔥 Discover Swing Master EA — a powerful Expert Advisor based on the upgraded Algo Pumping manual trading system. Designed for clean, consistent results without martingale or grid, this EA trades 15 forex pairs using swing reversal logic on the M15 timeframe.

✅ Built-in risk management with Stop Loss

✅ Prop firm & personal account friendly

✅ Works with any leverage (1:30 to 1:1000)

✅ Minimum deposit: $200

✅ No breakout chasing, no latency requirements





My Telegram group - link

My Youtube channel - link

📈 Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2304764

⚙️ Setup Guide & Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762129

💡 Hardcore diversification = smoother growth across 15 assets.

🎯 Catch swing reversals with advanced indicators and smart volatility filters.

Ready to trade smarter? Let Swing Master EA do the heavy lifting.

Swing Master EA you can find here



