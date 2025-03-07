February 2025 Trading Results

In this article, I want to show you my trading results in February 2025. I used my x (twitter) account to journal my trades.

My trading setup explained in the next video

https://youtu.be/sTFVELc3vo4

You can get the Berma Indicator from here:

https://bit.ly/BBMQL5

Here are my closed positions in February 2025



29/01/2025 EURCAD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1884634691115896867

31/01/2025 CADJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1885185725424959755

05/02/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887235482867933385

06/02/2025 USDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887369774851559488

07/02/2025 CHFJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887748568397574618

07/02/2025 XAUUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887749487184978062

10/02/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1888945450226470930

14/02/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1890391046024028265

17/02/2025 CHFJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891538473368060266

18/02/2025 XAGUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891875741823885331

01/02/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891876670195351595

20/02/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892503219189743978

21/02/2025 USDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892828531261866356

24/02/2025 AUDUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893876477088678086

24/02/2025 USDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893877805617676669

26/02/2025 XAUUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894628926829298003

28/02/2025 GBPCAD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894755467483615324





You can use these tweets as examples of how to trade the Berma strategy.

Enjoy the game

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