February 2025 Trading Results

In this article, I want to show you my trading results in February 2025. I used my x (twitter) account to journal my trades.
My trading setup explained in the next video
You can get the Berma Indicator from here:
https://bit.ly/BBMQL5
Here are my closed positions in February 2025
29/01/2025 EURCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1884634691115896867
31/01/2025 CADJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1885185725424959755
05/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887235482867933385
06/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887369774851559488
07/02/2025 CHFJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887748568397574618
07/02/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887749487184978062
10/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1888945450226470930
14/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1890391046024028265
17/02/2025 CHFJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891538473368060266
18/02/2025 XAGUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891875741823885331
01/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891876670195351595
20/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892503219189743978
21/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892828531261866356
24/02/2025 AUDUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893876477088678086
24/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893877805617676669
26/02/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894628926829298003
28/02/2025 GBPCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894755467483615324
You can use these tweets as examples of how to trade the Berma strategy.
Enjoy the game
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