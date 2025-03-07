February 2025 Trading Results
Statistics

February 2025 Trading Results

7 March 2025, 07:44
Muhammad Elbermawi
Muhammad Elbermawi
1
394
February 2025 Trading Results

In this article, I want to show you my trading results in February 2025. I used my x (twitter) account to journal my trades.

My trading setup explained in the next video

https://youtu.be/sTFVELc3vo4

 

You can get the Berma Indicator from here:
https://bit.ly/BBMQL5

 

Here are my closed positions in February 2025

29/01/2025 EURCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1884634691115896867

 

31/01/2025 CADJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1885185725424959755

 

05/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887235482867933385

 

06/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887369774851559488

 

07/02/2025 CHFJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887748568397574618

 

07/02/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1887749487184978062

 

10/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1888945450226470930

 

14/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1890391046024028265

 

17/02/2025 CHFJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891538473368060266

 

18/02/2025 XAGUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891875741823885331

 

01/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1891876670195351595

 

20/02/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892503219189743978

 

21/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1892828531261866356

 

24/02/2025 AUDUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893876477088678086

 

24/02/2025 USDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1893877805617676669

 

26/02/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894628926829298003

 

28/02/2025 GBPCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1894755467483615324


You can use these tweets as examples of how to trade the Berma strategy.

Enjoy the game

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