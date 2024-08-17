Exciting Update: Practice Simulator Now Supports Both Simulated and Live Trading!

We're thrilled to announce an update to our Practice Simulator tool that enhances its versatility for all types of traders.





Originally designed as a comprehensive tool for backtesting and simulated trading, Practice Simulator now goes beyond just being a simulator.

You can seamlessly transition from simulated trading to live trading within the same platform, using the same familiar interface and powerful tools.

Try Free DEMO Today => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348





Whether you're refining your strategies in a risk-free environment or ready to apply them in real market conditions, Practice Simulator offers a unified experience that supports both. From scalping and day trading to swing trading, our tool is designed to help you practice, perfect, and then confidently execute your strategies live.





For detailed information on how to use the live trading features, please check out our updated product description!

Practice Simulator w VirtualRepetitiveTraining

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348





Thank you for your continued support, and we're excited to see how this update enhances your trading journey.



