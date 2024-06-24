2024.06.24 GOLD m1 + m5 After London open
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2024.06.24 GOLD m1 + m5 After London open

24 June 2024, 10:30
Gabor Bocsak
Gabor Bocsak
0
273

This mornings live trade!

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gabedk/seller

#gold, forex